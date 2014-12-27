North Korea Is Now Comparing President Obama To ‘A Monkey’ Following The Release Of ‘The Interview’

So we now live in a world where The Interview has been released and despite everything that has led to this point, the movie is not the end of the world as we know it. It is still just a movie, at least according to reliable sources. I haven’t seen the thing and probably won’t considering the overload of news surrounding it. It burns you out.
North Korea probably won’t see it either, but they will continue to make threats and attack the character of the those involved in the movie and The United States. Take this most recent statement for example, where an unidentified spokesman for the country likens President Obama to a monkey for “goading” Sony to release The Interview. From The Hollywood Reporter:
On Saturday, the North’s powerful National Defense Commission, the country’s top governing body led by Kim, said that Obama was behind the release of The Interview. It described the movie as illegal, dishonest and reactionary.
“Obama always goes reckless in words and deeds like a monkey in a tropical forest,” an unidentified spokesman at the commission’s Policy Department said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
Now I’m not going to go out and say that this translation is correct or that the DPRK government knows the baggage those kind of words carry, but that doesn’t sound cool. I guess name calling is better than some murderous alternative, but it loses a little effect when you get to the next quote:
According to the North Korea commission’s spokesman, “the U.S., a big country, started disturbing the Internet operation of major media of the DPRK, not knowing shame like children playing a tag.”
Oh look, children calling someone else a child. Does this prove that we’re all just living in the biggest sandbox in the universe and not all the kids get along? Probably not, but the visual is cool. It can be like that giant alien playing marbles at the end of Men In Black.
I will add this: waving around the ability to take down each other’s Internet pales in comparison to the dick waving contest that was The Cold War. The notion of MAD just carries a bit more depth than, “now we can’t watch porn at work.” At least that’s what I think they’re mad about.
(Via Deadline / The Hollywood Reporter)
