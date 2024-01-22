Lately, whenever veteran directors fire off a hot take, it’s often aimed directly at Marvel. Oliver Stone decided to switch things up by stomping all over both Barbie and Ryan Gosling. (Did Stone also sprinkle in some hate for Marvel? Of course.)

Stone’s rant happened at the top of an interview when he was jokingly asked if he would direct Barbie 2. The conspiracy theory-loving filmmaker immediately launched into a rebuke of Hollywood.

Via London-based publication City AM:

“Ridiculous,” Stone growls. “Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that sh*t for money. He should be doing more serious films. He shouldn’t be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood. Now it’s all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures: fantasy, fantasy. Even the Fast and Furious movies, which I used to enjoy, have become like Marvel movies. I mean, how many crashes can you see?”

From there, Stone launched into another salty rant about the size of airplanes after he tried to watch John Wick: Chapter 4 on his most recent flight. You’re never gonna believe this: He hated it.

“Oh yeah, so on the plane I watched John Wick, which is three hours and some. And I fell asleep about 778 times during it,” Stone said. “I kept waking up and having to face him killing more people. It’s like the world has degenerated into non-logic.”

However, there is one topic Stone didn’t want to rant about: Vladimir Putin. When offered an opportunity to address Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine, Stone refused to criticize the Russian president.

“I don’t want to get into that, because it’s not important and it would take over the other issues,” the suddenly reticent Stone said.

