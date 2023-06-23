This Is Not A Drill: Olivia Colman Will Be In ‘Paddington 3’

The Paddington movies have been a salve in trying times, proof that the world has a soul that shines through in the darkest of moments. Fortunately, hope has been renewed once again as Oscar winner Olivia Colman has joined the cast of Paddington in Peru as the woman running the Home for Retired Bears.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot hasn’t been revealed beyond knowing that the lovable bear voiced by Ben Whishaw will travel from London back home to Peru. Almost assuredly, Aunt Lucy will be there in the mix of whatever wacky pratfalling hijinks he gets up to. Aunt Lucy showed up in London at the very end of Paddington 2, voiced by Imelda Staunton and cutting a very jovial 100 years old.

The film marks the feature-directing debut of commercial and music video helmer Dougal Wilson, but there’s some heartening continuity with writers Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and Simon Farnaby, who have all been involved to varying degrees with previous Paddington films.

After attracting some legit talent for the first two, snagging Colman is an unsurprising win for the franchise and continues its hot streak of getting prestige actors to get silly in the name of keeping all humans around the world joyous. Obviously, Colman rules, so Paddington in Peru seems on track to rule as well. There was also concern earlier this year that the production wasn’t getting off the ground, so this is a stellar sign that the wheels are turning.

