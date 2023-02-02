We have some bad news about a very good bear.

While promoting his new movie Bad Behaviour at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, actor Ben Whishaw was asked for an update on Paddington 3, the follow-up to the greatest film ever. “I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to shoot it. I don’t know,” the voice of Paddington told Collider. “I thought it would be happening by now, but I don’t know. It’s gone silent in the way that sometimes these things do. Maybe that just means they’re still working on it, or maybe it means it’s not happening, or you just don’t know.”

BUT I WANT TO KNOW. I need a Paddington tweet to calm me down:

A little ray of sunshine can change the whole day. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) February 1, 2023

That’s better.

Paddington 3 was expected to begin filming last year, but that obviously didn’t happen. It does, however, have a new director, Dougal Wilson, and a title, Paddington in Peru.

“After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure,” Paul King, who directed the first two Paddington films, said. “Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Women Talking, which stars Whishaw, was nominated Best Picture. Maybe that’s the hold up for Paddington 3? Only one Whishaw movie can be nominated for Best Picture at a time? Yeah, let’s go with that.

