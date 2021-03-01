Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming documentary Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, which tackles the headline-gripping scam that led to actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin serving prison time for participating in the nation-wide fraud. Despite their massive wealth and privilege that already gave them a significant leg up in life, Huffman, Loughlin, and other well-off parents were implicated in a scheme where they solicited the services of Rick Singer (who will be played by Matthew Modine), who essentially falsified extra-curricular activities and doctored SAT scores (along with other questionable motives) to guarantee his clients’ children would get into colleges of their choice through a “side door.”

After a sting by federal investigators, Singer was snatched up along with his clientele, and now, the story will unfold in the new documentary film from the executive producers of Tiger King. Here’s the official synopsis for Operation Varsity Blues:

An examination that goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the center of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged. Using an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients, Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal starts streaming March 17 on Netflix.