Christopher Nolan movies usually Hoover up tons of money — unless they’re released at the height of a once-in-a-century public health crisis — but Oppenheimer still sounded (and honestly still sounds) like a tough sell. It’s three hours long. It’s a grim film about a grim subject. It’s mostly men in rooms talking to (or yelling at) each other. And yet, thanks in part to that whole “Barbenheimer” jawn, it’s now achieved yet another major box office milestone.

Per The Wrap, this weekend Oppenheimer added another $12 million to its already mighty global cume. That puts it at a $912,701,115 total — which is about $2 million more than Bohemian Rhapsody, which made a massive $ 910,809,311 back in 2018. That means it’s usurped from it a big title: highest grossing biopic ever.

(Sorry to be nit-picky, but that total is not adjusted for inflation. Even over a mere five years, Bohemian Rhapsody’s total with inflation factored in increases to $1.1 billion. But Oppenheimer is still in theaters, so who knows? Maybe it will add another 100,00 million or so to its haul.)

Of Oppenheimer’s $912 million, a massive $318.6 million of that is from the good ol’ United States. It’s worth noting that Bohemian Rhapsody “only” made $216 million domestically five years back, and not even adjusted for inflation is that near Oppenheimer’s total. The American public would clearly rather see an epic about the father of the atomic bomb has beat the movie about the lead singer of a band later immortalized by an SNL movie.

