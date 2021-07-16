Despite Uproxx’s own Brian Grubb referencing it in some form about every day for the last decade, I had managed to make it until this week without ever having seen 1996’s Space Jam, the predecessor to the abomination hitting theaters and HBO Max this weekend. I knew it was a movie about Michael Jordan playing basketball against Bugs Bunny and some cartoons, but… well, that’s just it, there was no “but.” I knew it was a movie about Michael Jordan playing basketball against some cartoons. What else was left to discover? This partly explains my lack of urgency.

In finally watching it, I discovered that it’s so much more! Okay, not really, but it is interesting on a few levels.

Basically from the opening credits onwards, it’s striking the degree to which Space Jam exists as a Michael Jordan PR project. Right around the time that The Last Dance came out, a handful of sportswriters pointed out that while The Last Dance did give us more of the psychotically competitive and professionally petty Jordan, he had still approved all of the footage and we wouldn’t be seeing it if he hadn’t. It basically existed as yet another image management exercise from one of the most meticulous image managers of all time. Space Jam is simply an earlier, more naked version of that. In fact, it may only be because Space Jam was such obvious Jordan propaganda that The Last Dance could maintain any pretense of objectivity by comparison.

Space Jam opens with a montage of childhood photos of Michael Jordan intercut with his basketball highlights, a sequence that goes on for so long that you almost forget that there’s going to be a movie after it. I remember how ubiquitous Michael Jordan was during the 90s because I lived through it, but even so, it’s hard to imagine an athlete today getting this kind of demigod treatment. We worship them still, we obsess and we lionize, but the opening credits of Space Jam are like something you’d see on North Korean state TV, or in a Central Asian dictatorship.

Mostly it works, because Michael Jordan highlights are never hard to watch. The whole thing is set to that R. Kelly song written specifically for the movie (which is to say, written about Michael Jordan), “I Believe I Can Fly.” It’s somehow the perfect song despite sounding on every level like it took about 10 minutes to write. I believe I can fly… I believe I can touch the sky… think about it every night and day… spread my wings and fly away… Few songs have ever so perfectly illustrated “it writes itself.”

The titles fade away, and again, it’s all about MJ. He’s at a press conference, announcing that he’s quitting basketball to go play baseball. He’s striking out, getting made fun of on the Jim Rome show, and getting helpful words of encouragement from his wife and kids. Wayne Knight, aka Newman from Seinfeld, plays the annoying PR man from his minor league baseball team. Oddly, for a film that’s all about Michael Jordan’s real life, using his real basketball highlights and his real childhood photos, his wife is played by Theresa Randle (then of Girl 6 and Bad Boys fame). Even assuming the real-life Juanita Jordan had no interest in playing herself, that has to be a weird conversation, doesn’t it? “Here are all the real photos of Michael Jordan’s childhood we’re going to include in this film, and here’s the model/actress our focus group has chosen to play his wife.”

The plot, such as it is, is that somewhere in the universe, there’s an amusement park planet called “Moron Mountain.” Moron Mountain seems to be failing, and its tyrannical owner, a greedy, Gargamel type voiced by Danny DeVito, is leaning on his oppressed workforce of tiny cartoons, The Nerdlucks, for ways to save it. It was at this that point I wondered whether Moron Mountain, a tacky carnival designed for space rubes presided over by micro-managing, psychotic union buster, was supposed to be a stand-in for Disneyland, with the cigar-chomping Mr. Swackhammer as their Walt. The parallels are looser than we’ve come to expect post-Shrek (shoulda called it Schmizneyworld to drive the point home), but it’s hard not to wonder.

To save the failing amusement park, Swackhammer eventually settles on the idea of capturing the apparently-universe-famous Looney Tunes and forcing them to perform at his park. He sends the Nerdlucks to Earth, where the Looney Tunes apparently live — in the center of the Earth! — in order to capture them. Bugs somehow convinces the aliens that it’s not a fair kidnapping unless the aliens win them fair and square in a basketball game. The aliens are small, but they have one big trick at their disposal: the ability to steal other peoples’ talent.