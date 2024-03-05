Who Are The Oscar Presenters For The 2024 Awards?

Break out the steel drums and bottle of cognac: the 2024 Oscars are almost here. The 96th Academy Awards air this Sunday, March 10th, at 7 p.m. EST on ABC with host Jimmy Kimmel. Today, a new round of presenters was revealed, including multiple former winners and current nominees.

The just-announced presenters are Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, and Forest Whitaker.

They will join Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef, and Zendaya. This is also my dream cast for a Valentine’s Day-style movie.

Ahead of hosting the ceremony, Kimmel told Deadline that he thinks he sees “more movies than almost anyone — not even just when I’m hosting the Oscars, but I figured it out. I think I see around 100 movies a year. I make a point to see all of the features, even the short films, the short animated, the animated — you know, everything.”

You can find the full list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars here.