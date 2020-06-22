The latest Star Wars trilogy may have proven controversial, but there’s one thing most people can agree on: Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron was one of its key assets. He had the swagger of an old fashioned hero even as the movies critiqued his type; in The Last Jedi, he’s as bold as he is reckless, and not every feat of derring-do paid off. (Isaac wanted them to go even further with the character.) So here’s some potentially bad news: While it’s still up in the air if we’ll ever see the kids from the last three episodes, don’t count on Isaac returning.

The esteemed actor was speaking to Deadline (in a bit teased out by ComicBook.com) when he explained that, all things considered, Star Wars isn’t really his bag. Here’s what he said:

“I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun. It’s not really what I set out to do. What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me. Paul [Schrader]’s movies, the things that he’s made, it’s in my DNA. I’m not alone, obviously. [For] every actor of a certain generation, those are the films that made them who they are, so that’s certainly my case. It feels like for me a personal turning point and that, as far as I’m concerned, it has nothing to do with the finished product. It’s the process of doing this.”

When pressed if he’d ever return to Star Wars, he joked, “Probably, but who knows. If I need another house or something.”

Isaac, of course, has done plenty of big franchise numbers, like the 2010 Robin Hood, The Bourne Legacy, and X-Men: Apocalypse — in which he played the titular baddie — he’s more into challenging fare, such as Inside Llewyn Davis, A Most Violent Year, and Ex Machina. He’ll also be seen, allegedly at year’s end, in another sci-fi classic: the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune.

(Via Deadline and ComicBook.com)