The Academy released its list of Oscar nominations this morning, which means it’s time once again for us to come together as a nation to discuss how awful and bad the Academy is. Every year I’m torn between being angry about all the snubs and thinking “what did you expect? The Oscars have never been good.”

Are this year’s bad nominees any worse than usual? Did the Academy’s much-ballyhooed diversity push change anything? These questions are debatable, but the upside of finding fault with the Academy is trying to give some attention to those movies and performances unfairly overlooked.

So here it is, your incomplete list, structured by category and ordered from most to least egregious snub. As always, these opinions are highly objective and entirely correct, please do not @ us.

Best Picture

Sundance

Actual Nominees

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Snubs

If Beale Street Could Talk

It is simply baffling how little attention Barry Jenkins’ latest got after Moonlight won Oscars for director, actor, and writing two years ago. Beale Street might even be the better movie.

Sorry To Bother You

It’s probably fitting that my favorite movie this year, which had labor organizing as a major theme, didn’t receive a nomination at the Oscars, which were originally envisioned as a union-busting scheme. To quote Louis B. Mayer: “I found that the best way to handle [filmmakers] was to hang medals all over them. […] If I got them cups and awards they’d kill themselves to produce what I wanted. That’s why the Academy Award was created.”

You could almost imagine one of the bosses in Sorry To Bother You saying that, right?

Border

I guess the excuse is that it’s foreign and not enough people saw it? Find me one who person who saw it and didn’t think it was incredible.

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Hereditary, Eighth Grade, Paddington 2, Mission Impossible: Fallout (all much, much better than Bohemian Rhapsody).

Best Actress

Actual Nominees

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Snubs

Toni Collette in Hereditary

Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade

Claire Foy in First Man

Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns

Kathryn Hahn in Private Life

Charlize Theron in Tully

The Collette and Fisher snubs seem the most egregious, but at least they got it right with Olivia Colman in The Favourite, probably the best acting performance of any gender this year. God, she was magnificent. Blunt stands out as a brilliant performance in a movie that otherwise wasn’t very good.