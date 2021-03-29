Despite every award show continuing to go virtual as the pandemic remains ongoing health crisis in 2021, the Academy Awards decided to buck convention by holding an in-person event for the Oscars and go the extra step of explicitly forbidding anyone from accepting their award remotely. In a letter to nominees that attempted to assure them that the event will be safe, the Academy made the controversial move to ban all virtual acceptance speeches.

“For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about traveling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show,” the letter stated. “We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts.”

Needless to say, this move did not go over well with actors and producers who would have to go to considerable expense to safely quarantine themselves traveling to and from the Oscars. For stars that are currently filming, the logistics are even more untenable due to strict COVID regulations that could set back productions for weeks if not an entire month. However, the backlash seems to be getting through to the Academy, which is already showing signs of backing down. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The Academy has apparently heard these worries, as all nominees have been directly contacted and invited to participate in a Tuesday morning Zoom “conversation with show producers” Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, during which they will be given “updates about the show,” including options to participate remotely.

The 93rd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, April 25th.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)