Rock star marriages aren’t really known for working out all that well. Maybe the lifestyle just doesn’t mesh with the requirements of a healthy, equitable relationship. Just look at Kid Rock‘s marriage to Pamela Anderson in 2006; a little over a year later, Anderson — who was previously married to Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee — filed for divorce claiming irreconcilable differences.

Earlier this week, Anderson appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where she explained when she knew the marriage with Kid Rock was “a mistake.” “Did you know right away?” Stern asked, as Anderson nodded. “You did?”

“Right when I got married,” she confirmed. “It’s embarrassing; it’s a flaw. I feel like I just jump into something because Tommy and I did, because we had this incredible connection. But then you jump into something and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not this incredible connection, it’s just something else.’ Then I slowly try to make my way out.”

She also did some self-analysis, wondering if she got into the relationship looking to “put a family unit back together” as opposed to being truly in love and having things in common.

A tumultuous time in Anderson’s relationship was recounted in the biopic series Pam & Tommy, which the actress said she hated so much, she refused to read a letter from star Lily James, who played her in the show. Anderson is releasing her own documentary about her marriage with Tommy on Netflix. Meanwhile, Tommy Lee is on OnlyFans. Make of that what you will.