It’s been over 25 years since Pamela Anderson left Baywatch, but you wouldn’t know it based on a photo she shared on Instagram. In announcing her partnership with Frankies Bikinis (who also work with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney), the actress wore a red swimsuit that’s similar to the one she frequently sported on one of the most-watched television shows ever.

“It’s about time – I have been so excited to share this with you – I’m horrible at keeping a secret – Time went so slowly…” she wrote. “But today after a long year – I can tell you All my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade – All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis — A dream come true.”

Since she’s spent her career wearing custom-made styles, Anderson admits she’s been a little “spoiled” for swimwear. “They take into consideration your whole body, it was very calculated,” says Anderson. She wanted to bring the lessons she learned to the collection, and reference the milestone suits in her life.

“I’m always in a bathing suit,” Anderson told Vogue UK. “I’ve tried everything, so I’m a pretty good connoisseur when it comes to swimwear.” As for her original Baywatch swimsuit (or at least one of the many), “I have one in my safe,” she revealed. “I used to put it on, I’d jump in the shower, and try to rescue my friends and run around at a party. I’ll try it on every once in a while for fun. It still fits [laughs]. But these fit better.”

The collection launches on May 4th. Sign up for early access here.

(Via Vogue UK)