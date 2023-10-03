Thanks to his new memoir, Making It So, Patrick Stewart is spilling some tea about his adventures in Hollywood. The iconic stage and screen actor, best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, gets candid about his own behavior (“I could be a severe bastard,” he writes.) as well as some of his co-stars over the years.

In one notable excerpt from Making It So, Stewart opened up about his experience with a young actor named Tom Hardy. The two worked together on the film Star Trek: Nemesis where Hardy played Shinzon, a clone of Stewart’s Picard. However, despite the opportunity to emulate one of the most beloved figures in sci-fi, Hardy kept entirely to himself during production.

“He was by no means hostile — it was just challenging to establish any rapport with him,” Stewart wrote via Insider.

According to Stewart, the “odd, solitary” Hardy spent most of his time in his trailer with his girlfriend, which did not make the best impression on the veteran actor who was confident that Hardy’s career would go nowhere. However, Stewart is quite pleased that clearly wasn’t the case.

“On the evening Tom wrapped his role, he characteristically left without ceremony or niceties, simply walking out of the door,” Stewart wrote. “As it closed, I said quietly to Brent [Spiner] and Jonathan [Frakes], ‘And there goes someone I think we shall never hear of again.’ It gives me nothing but pleasure that Tom has proven me so wrong.”

As for Nemesis, Stewart was less gracious with his thoughts on the film.

“[It] was particularly weak,” Stewart wrote. “I didn’t have a single exciting scene to play.”

(Via Insider)