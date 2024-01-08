giamatti
Relatable Icon Paul Giamatti Went Straight To In-N-Out Burger With The Golden Globe He Won For ‘The Holdovers’

What do you do after you win an award? You usually go to a party. They probably have fancy hors-d’oevres there. But perhaps you’re not hungry for canapés or roasted lamb on a stick or a chocolate fountain. Maybe you want a greasy-ass burger. A decade ago, after winning his second Best Director Oscar for Life of Pi, Ang Lee was seen housing an In-N-Out burger, sparkly new trophy in his other hand. After his win at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Paul Giamatti had much the same idea.

Per The Wrap, after Sunday night’s show, after winning Best Actor in a Comedy for The Holdovers, the beloved actor (who definitely needs to play a shouty Bond villain) was spotted in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, inside one of the southwest fast food chain’s locations. Still clad in his tuxedo, he could be seen staring at his phone at a random seat, just like anybody else. It’s not clear what he’s eating. Did he get his burger animal style? We may never know.

It was Giammati’s third Golden Globe, following the HBO miniseries John Addams and the 2010 comedy Barney’s Version. Somehow he’s only received an Oscar nomination once, for the 2005 boxing saga Cinderella Man. Perhaps his work in The Holdovers — in which he reunites with Sideways director Alexander Payne, playing a grumpy, alcoholic private school history teacher prone to calling his students “philistines” and “snarling Visigoths” — will be his first. If he wins that one, maybe he can switch things up and hit Fatburger instead.

But anyway, yes, everyone loved it. As they should.

(Via The Wrap)

