The family of Paul Walker, who died before shooting was completed for Furious 7, isn’t ready to say goodbye to Brian O’Conner. While promoting Paramount Network’s recent documentary I Am Paul Walker, the actor’s brother Caleb told the Associated Press, “I just hope we get to — I don’t know — have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again. That’s my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies.”

His other sibling, Cody, added, “I think there could potentially be a way to do it. But it would take a lot of thought and it’d have to be tasteful. It would have to be tasteful. He was the real deal, the real car guy. And in his absence… I think it’s lost its way in a big way.” (If there are two things the Fast and Furious movies succeed at, it’s being thoughtful and tasteful.) They have Vin Diesel’s support.

Following Paul’s death, Caleb and Cody Walker helped to “complete some remaining action for their brother and fill in small gaps left in production” in Furious 7, where, notably, Brian O’Conner didn’t die; he instead drove off into the sunset to live a slow and calm life with his wife and son.

[The Walker brothers] have not re-watched the full Furious 7 film since attending the premiere in April 2015. “It’s kind of creepy sometimes when you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s me.’ It doesn’t feel right,” Caleb Walker said. “I think one day, when our kids are little older and we are able to share that experience with them and be like, ‘Hey look, this is your uncle Paul. He was the greatest guy in the world and here we are being able to portray him and finish up this movie for him.’ That’s when I think it will really hit that I think it was really worth it and special and all that. But in the meantime, it’s still a little conflicted.” (Via)

The next Fast and Furious movie is a Hobbs and Shaw spin-off starring The Rock and Jason Statham, followed by (hopefully) Fast 9: IN SPACE.

