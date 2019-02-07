Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’re unfamiliar with the plot of Pet Sematary, either because you haven’t read the Stephen King book, seen the 1989 movie, or watched the “Marjorine” episode of South Park, maybe you shouldn’t watch the trailer above. It gives away more than it should, and this a movie where the less you know (especially as it relates to one shocking moment), the better. Sometimes dead (and going into a movie, especially a horror movie, blind) is better. For everyone else, though, please enjoy the creepy kids in animal masks and one terrifying cat!

Also, between the nail scene in A Quiet Place and John Lithgow, as Jud Crandall, getting stabbed by a child, I am never taking the stairs again.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed, who, after relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall, setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Pet Sematary, which also stars Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz, opens on April 5.

