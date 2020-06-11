It was only a few years ago that Pete Davidson was playing unnamed characters in other’s people romantic-comedies — now he’s a legit leading man.

Following his underrated performance in Big Time Adolescence, the SNL star is New York royalty in The King of Staten Island (out Friday), Judd Apatow’s first film in five years. Davidson was also cast in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which finished shooting before the global shut-down, although it’s still unknown who he’s playing.

The comedian didn’t give anything away while promoting The King of Staten Island, but he did drop some hints. “I was in a big, uncomfortable costume,” he told Yahoo!. “I think that would be a big difference. I got to hold Glocks and stuff like that.” Hm, so he’s in a comic book movie playing someone in a costume with weapons. That narrows it down to basically everyone but Harley Quinn (she’s taken) and Joker (tried that already).

“[The King of Staten Island and The Suicide Squad] were both really fun to work with, everybody was really open and honest and the cast and crew was just so much fun”

The Suicide Squad, which also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi (pretty good cast you got there), is scheduled to come out on August 6, 2021.

(Via Yahoo!)