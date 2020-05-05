It’s well established by now that many of Jared Leto’s scenes from Suicide Squad were cut, because, as the edgelord Joker, he “brought so much to the table in every scene that it was probably more about filtering all of the insanity” (according to Leto), or “it just didn’t make sense” (according to Margot Robbie). Whatever the case may be, director David Ayer denied “inaccurate” reports that he cut the Oscar winner’s screentime because he was “unhappy” about his performance – in fact, his “heart breaks” for Leto.

Responding to a Snyder Cut follower on Twitter, who wrote that Leto’s Joker “was too creepy for compassion, and his look didn’t convince everyone like Batfleck did, appearances matter,” Ayer tweeted, “For sure character creation is a tightrope. I took inspiration from the current DC comics. I find it incredible it’s still such a topic 5 years later. My heart breaks for Jared – he did magnificent work. Most of it remains unseen.”

Who cares about the Snyder Cut? I want to see the Joker cut of Suicide Squad. It looks the way drinking a Mountain Dew mixed with Red Bull tastes — exxxtreme.

Don’t expect to see Leto in The Suicide Squad, though. “No one but me and a few others know all the characters in the movie, but if the Joker isn’t in the film, I don’t think it would be strange as he isn’t a part of the Suicide Squad in the comics,” director James Gunn explained. That gives Leto lots of time to silently meditate in the desert.

