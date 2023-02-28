The first movie based on author J. M. Barrie’s Peter and Wendy novel came out nearly 100 years ago. There have been plenty of adaptations since, including a pre-M3GAN Allison Williams taking Wendy to Neverland, “Rufio!”, and the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” sequence from Pan that I’m still convinced was a fever dream, but none with Captain Hook being played by Jude Law. Until now!

Peter Pan & Wendy is the latest live-action reimagining of a Disney animated classic coming to Disney Plus. It stars Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Jim Gaffigan as Smee, and the Young Pope as the ticking alarm clock-fearing pirate (who looks like a Mike Myers character in the trailer above).

Law is the second best reason to watch Peter Pan & Wendy. The best? The movie is directed by David Lowery, who also made A Ghost Story, The Old Man & the Gun, and The Green Knight. He also directed Pete’s Dragon, the best of the Disney live action “remakes.” Weird career!

Here’s more:

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

Peter Pan & Wendy, which also stars Disney’s good luck charm Alan Tudyk, comes to Disney Plus on April 28.