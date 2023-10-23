Want To Feel Like You’re Staying In A Pixar Movie? Now You Can

Pixar has been a presence in the Disney theme parks for years, from the Cars-themed Radiator Springs Racers and the iconic Pixar Pal-A-Round in Disney California Adventure to EPCOT’s Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. Toy Story even has an entire land. Now, Disneyland guests can continue to feel like they’re in a Pixar movie even after they’ve left the park.

Disneyland Resort announced on Monday that the existing Paradise Pier Hotel will officially be turned into the Pixar Place Hotel on January 30, 2024. Highlights of the 15-story hotel include a giant Pixar Lamp in the lobby; artwork from Pixar Animation Studios artists in guest rooms; and a Finding Nemo-themed pool area, including the Crush’s Surfin’ Slide water slide (the pool is open now). Food options include coffee shop Sketch Pad Café, rooftop pool bar Small Bytes, and the Great Maple restaurant.

The menu of the eatery features “Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Biscuit Benedict, Soda Pop-Braised Baby Back Ribs, Charred Cauliflower Hummus, Maple Pecan-Crusted Salmon, Market Fish, a variety of inspired salads, and the Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Maple Bacon Doughnuts,” according to Disney. You’ll have to head to Tomorrowland for Pizza Planet.

It should be mandatory for all hotel rooms, whether they’re on a Disney property or not, to come with a WALL-E stuffed animal to hug. This is a good start. You can see photos of the reimagined Pixar Place Hotel below.

