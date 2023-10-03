You can think of A24‘s Priscilla as the second Elvis movie in two years. Or, more accurately, you can think of it as the first Priscilla Presley movie featuring Elvis Presley.

Directed by Sofia Coppola in her first film since 2020’s On the Rocks, Priscilla stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, who met her future-husband — played here by Jacob Elordi — when she was 14 years old. They were married from 1967 to 1973, and Coppola’s biopic gets into their turbulent time together. You can watch the trailer above, which noticably features a lack of Elvis songs. That’s because Elvis Presley Enterprises doesn’t “like projects that they haven’t originated, and they’re protective of their brand,” Coppola explained to the Hollywood Reporter. “But that made us be more creative.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

Priscilla opens in theaters on November 3rd.