Last year, Bruce Willis announced that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the actor’s family wrote in a statement. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Willis has been in some of the most popular movies of all-time, including Die Hard and The Sixth Sense, both of which he probably deserved an Oscar nomination for. The same can be said for his performance in Pulp Fiction, the first and only (credited) time he’s worked with Quentin Tarantino. For now.

Tarantino wants Willis for a “cameo role” in his 10th and final film, The Movie Critic, according to the Daily Express. A source told the publication, “Quentin hasn’t approached Bruce’s family yet – and will completely bow to their wishes if they say he’s too sick. If that’s the case, he aims to try to work a brief clip from one of Bruce’s many previous movies into the film.”

That’s a nice tribute to a great actor (as long as it’s not a scene from Cop Out).

