Getty Image

Quentin Tarantino has long said that he will retire from filmmaking after 10 movies. Will he actually go through with it? Who knows (I stopped trusting anyone who claims they’re done when the Eagles made Hell freeze over), but in a recent interview with GQ Australia, the Oscar winner sounded serious about his plan. “I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road,” Tarantino said. “I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

He still has to give one more movie, though. During a press conference in Moscow for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (movie #9) on Wednesday, Tarantino was asked about his final film. “If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story, and each film is like a train boxcar, connected to each other, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all,” he said. “And I could imagine that the 10th one would be a little more epilogue-y.”

That’s not a promising update for his R-rated Star Trek script (which may not count, anyway), but it’s thrilling for anyone hoping for one more original idea from Tarantino, one of the few celebrity directors left. I also enjoy the idea of his movies being one long train. It’s a shame Pulp Fiction isn’t the caboose.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)