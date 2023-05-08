Nearly a year after his tragic passing, Ray Liotta‘s cause of death has been revealed. TMZ reports that the Goodfellas actor died from “respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema — a.k.a. fluid in his lungs — and acute heart failure.” Liotta also suffered from “atherosclerosis — a thickening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining — something that often leads to diabetes and other health issues.”

Liotta was only 67 years old when he died on May 26, 2022, in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie.

“I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta. He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor,” Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese said about his star. “Playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early.”

Liotta will posthumously appear in Fool’s Paradise, the directorial debut from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day, and horror movie The Substance, alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

(Via TMZ)