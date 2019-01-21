Getty Image

The annual Golden Raspberry Awards — otherwise known as the Razzies — have never been particularly edgy or clever. In a way, their blandness makes them the perfect anti-Oscars. Their picks for the worst in cinematic achievement in 2018 offer few surprises — but that’s just how they roll. To wit: One of this year’s nominees is Donald J. Trump, all thanks to his unwitting appearances in Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 and its exact opposite, Dinesh D’Souza’s nonsensical right-wing screed Death of a Nation. It’s the kind of joke you’d expect the Razzies to make, and they didn’t disappoint.

Not that a lot of the nominations weren’t deserved; they usually are. Gotti, the hilariously inept apologia for the notorious mobster directed by Entourage’s “E,” scored six nominations. (Sadly, John Travolta’s speedboat movie was snubbed.) Ditto the roundly unloved Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly reunion Holmes & Watson. The aforementioned Death of a Nation nabbed four, including two separate ones for Trump: one for Worst Actor and another for Worst Screen Combo, i.e., “Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness,” which fair enough. Nation also received one for Worst Remake, with Team Razzies claiming it’s a redo of D’Souza’s previous sorta-doc Hillary’s America, which isn’t even accurate as Nation is somehow even worse.

Some of the other jokier noms include a Combo one for “Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career.” (Weirdly, Depp’s two nominations are for his voicework in Sherlock Gnomes when they could have easily gone with his co-starring role in the Fantastic Beasts sequel.) Kellyanne Conway and Melania Trump also got cited for their appearances in Fahrenheit 11/9. They also didn’t like Ludacris voicing a dog in Show Dogs, for some reason, nor Amanda Seyfried in something called The Clapper.

Actually, there was one surprise: The Razzies’ disdain for the almost totally forgotten horror film Winchester. That received four noms, including one for star Dame Helen Mirren, which simply seems rude. You’d think they’d know the star of Excalibur would have a lifetime pass, but what would you expect from the organization that, in its first year, nominated Stanley Kubrick?