In previous trailers for Ready Player One, Steven Spielberg’s expensive-looking adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name, we’ve seen references to King Kong, The Iron Giant, Back to the Future, Street Fighter, and Akira. There’s also a legally required dramatically slowed-down cover of “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. But outside of Elliott and E.T. flying across the moon in the Amblin logo, Spielberg hasn’t slipped in any nods to his own films, which seemed odd considering how obsessed Ready Player One is with 1990s nostalgia (yes, there are Battletoads).
But at 1:28 in the latest trailer, we see this.
That’s “Rexy” from Jurassic Park — which, adjusted for inflation, is Spielberg’s third highest-grossing film, after E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws — chasing after a truck. Unfortunately, there are no bathrooms and/or lawyers to be found.
But now that Señor Spielbergo’s union American equivalent (see? I can do references, too, Ready Player One) has opened the proverbial pandora’s box, it’s only a matter of time before War Horse or Short Round shows up in a teaser. Here’s the official synopsis for Ready Player One.
The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday. When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.
Getting major Avatar vibes from this movie…and that’s not a good thing.
When I read the book, I was under the impression that the VR was so advanced that everything seemed like it would in real life. Obviously CGI would need to be used to even adapt this book, but I was thinking the Oasis would look more like Inception, Blade Runner 2049, or even The Matrix.
Having it look like a PS4 cutscene takes away the humanity of the characters and will take a lot of the viewers out of the movie. I don’t care about it being completely faithful to the novel, plus that would be impossible. But with Spielberg and so much of the references being special to him, I was expecting the VR parts to look…different.
Hoping this is a badly cut 2nd trailer, but the Oasis looks…ugh. CGI is the worst thing to ever happen to fantasy/action-adventure Spielberg films.
*Inception, BR, Matrix – as in the main characters and some of the world actually looking like relatable human beings and real places blended with CGI for the imaginative, fantasy side of the Oasis*
Just watching this trailer is a lot to experience. Great visuals by Speilberg and seems like you’ve got a fun two hour ride. I happen to get every little reference and nod he made to that time period of early PCs and game consoles. The flash of Dino is homage to the berg. I want this to be special. ET special. Speilberg at his best.
