Getty Image

In late January, it was reported that director Bryan Singer was still on tap to helm the reboot of Red Sonja despite new reports of sexual misconduct raised in a report published by The Atlantic. Now, as per Variety, Millennium Films have put the film on hold indefinitely. There was no explanation of why — only a spokesperson with the company saying, “The project is not on the slate at the moment and is not for sale at the European Film Market in Berlin.”

The decision is an about-face from only a couple weeks prior. After the aforementioned report came out — which investigated claims made by multiple people, one of them alleging that he was 13 at the time of the possible incident — Millennium CEO Avi Lerner released a statement in which he brushed aside the accusations and focused on Singer’s hit films, including the multi-Oscar nominee Bohemian Rhapsody.

“The over $800 million ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has grossed, making it the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen,” stated Lerner at the time. “I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.”