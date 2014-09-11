Richard Kiel, The Man Who Played ‘Jaws’ In The Bond Movies, Has Passed Away at 74

Richard Kiel, the 7-foot giant, who played Jaws in The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker, died today at the age of 74. According to TMZ, Kiel suffered a broken leg last week and was hospitalized in Fresno, California.

Kiel is best known for playing everyone’s favorite steel-toothed Bond villain, a man of incredible strength capable of bending metal with his mouth. In the 90s, Kiel played Mr. Larson in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore. You probably remember him from this scene. R.I.P. Richard Kiel.