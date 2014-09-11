Richard Kiel, The Man Who Played ‘Jaws’ In The Bond Movies, Has Passed Away at 74

Richard Kiel, the 7-foot giant, who played Jaws in The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker, died today at the age of 74. According to TMZ, Kiel suffered a broken leg last week and was hospitalized in Fresno, California.
Kiel is best known for playing everyone’s favorite steel-toothed Bond villain, a man of incredible strength capable of bending metal with his mouth. In the 90s, Kiel played Mr. Larson in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore. You probably remember him from this scene. R.I.P. Richard Kiel.
He was pretty great in Cannonball Run as well. RIP.
I have a family friend who attended the same church as Kiel in Fresno. She said it was so funny that he always played villains and bad guys because he was actually a wonderfully sweet and softspoken man.
I’m sure he was! So sorry to hear of his passing. RIP Mr.Larson!
Weird fun-fact about Kiel: He suffered from a fear of heights. That had to use a stunt double in Moonraker. Not sure how they found a stunt double for a man that large, but I digress.
*they
I’ll be watching some MST3K in his honor tonight.
He’ll always be Eegah to me.
Pouring one out for the big man.
” it’s a cook book!!!’
[en.wikipedia.org]
I also remember him from a guest spot on “The Great Space Coaster.” Just tossing that out there.
I was a kid visiting a Malibu Grand Prix in Fresno and he was there watching a bunch of children around the arcade. We’re talking mid-eighties here. He looked stressed and exhausted and was sitting at a table with his head in his hands. I walked up to him to say I loved him as Jaws but could tell he wasn’t in a mood. He just wanted to be alone. It was my first celebrity sighting and showed the big man respect and stopped. He looked at me and gave a faint smile and I nodded and walked away. Stupid story but I have always remembered it. Rest in peace Mr. Kiel.
He was also originally cast as The Incredible Hulk but his upper body want the best looking. And that’s how Lou Ferrigno got the part
I hope he lived a full life surrounded by people who appreciated him for who he was – a great dude.
RIP Mr. Kiel.
“Watch out for snakes!”
RIP
RIP :(
Loved Jaws as a kid. I was happy he got a face turn in Moonraker.
EEGAH! The Name Written in BLOOD
with Richard Kiel as “the love sick giant”
[wrongsideoftheart.com]
I loved Moonraker
Jaws got him a piece of ass
Talk about ‘torn up’
I loved that t-shirt at the golf tournament: “Guns don’t kill people. I kill people.”
You ARE the brute squad!
Okay, different guy, but I always think of Fezzik when I see him.
I always loved him in the original longest yard
He DID THAT ON PURPOSE!
I loved him in the original longest yard