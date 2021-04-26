Ricky Gervais has hosted the Golden Globes five times, but never the Academy Awards. To be fair, the Academy Awards may never have a host again (the last three ceremonies have gone without one), but this still doesn’t sit well with Gervais. Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, the trolling comedian tweeted, “It’s The Oscars tonight! I wasn’t invited. Was it something I said?” along with a video of his monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes.

“You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards, so I don’t care anymore. I’m joking. I never did. I’m joking, I never did. NBC clearly don’t care either — fifth time. I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets,” Gervais joked to kick off the evening. He also took shots at James Corden (“The world got to see James Corden as a fat p*ssy. He was also in the movie Cats“) and Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him”), and ended the monologue with advice for the winners. “So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*ck off, OK? It’s already three hours long,” he said.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, for one, enjoyed being reminded of when Gervais hosted.

Geeezus I just rewatched this. I miss laughing this hard. Cheers brother 😂🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 26, 2021

Wait until San Andreas 2 is nominated for Best Picture. Then we’ll see who’s laughing.