Zac Efron was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for his performance in The Iron Claw. Maybe he can borrow Peter Farrelly’s?

Farrelly, who made There’s Something About Mary, Kingpin, and Dumb and Dumber with his brother Bobby before going solo with Green Book (which won Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay), makes his return to R-rated comedies with Ricky Stanicky. The film stars Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler as three long-time pals who made up a best friend — the titular Ricky Stanicky — as an alibi for when they want to, for instance, party in Las Vegas without their girlfriends. But once suspisions are rasied about their fake BFF, they hire an actor (John Cena) to play him.

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this “friend,” Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.

Ricky Stanicky premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 7th.