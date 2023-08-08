Like Martin Scorsese’s Silence, Under the Silver Lake is one of the most challenging but also most rewarding films on Andrew Garfield’s CV. But there was a point during the shoot that it nearly got deeply, unimaginably unpleasant for him. In a new interview, co-star Riley Keough revealed that there was one time that she nearly made him profoundly ill (but didn’t).

“I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating, like, a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew,” Keough recalled during a new Vanity Fair video (as caught by Entertainment Weekly). “And the makeup lady was like, ‘Are there peanuts in that?'”

Keough said she wasn’t sure, prompting the makeup person to flee the room and flag down a producer.

“The producer came in and was like, ‘Riley, Andrew’s very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down. It shouldn’t have been at craft, and I don’t know why they’re on set,’” Keough remembered.

Keough, of course, had no idea about Garfield’s condition. She remembers thinking, “Oh f*ck, that’s crazy.” She added, “But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea!”

In Under the Silver Lake, Garfield plays a broke young loner living in a surreal version of Los Angeles. Keough plays a neighbor with whom he becomes obsessed, first as a potential romantic partner. When she mysteriously disappears, he launches into an increasingly bananas search for her that involves numerous wackadoodle conspiracy theories — a subject Garfield wound up learning a lot about.

You can watch the full Vanity Fair video below.

