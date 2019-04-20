A24

Like Jordan Peele’s Us, Under the Silver Lake is an acclaimed writer/director’s follow up to his breakout horror hit, in this case Robert David Mitchell’s first effort after 2014’s It Follows. Like Peele’s Us, Mitchell’s Under The Silver Lake (named for the hip, or formerly hip, east side artsy neighborhood of LA) is more genre, more classical filmmaking technique, less easily parsed than its predecessor. But whereas Us received a massive marketing push and ended up becoming one of the most successful movies of all time, Under the Silver Lake has had its release date pushed twice and now finally limps into limited release three days before it hits VOD.

I assume this lack of studio confidence comes down to Under The Silver Lake being hard to understand and even harder to categorize. Where Us is taut and sleek, Under The Silver Lake is wild, woolly, expansive. It’s a satire of contemporary L.A. life delivered in the form of a classic L.A. noir, complete with a Golden Age-style score, where the running joke is that its protagonist (Sam, played by Andrew Garfield) doesn’t seem to have job. Its second credit on IMDB is for “Topless Bird Woman” (Wendy Vanden Heuvel, who is terrific).

Upon first watch, it’s hard to tell if Under The Silver Lake doesn’t quite hang together as a coherent whole or if I just haven’t wrapped my mind around it yet. And anyway, it’s so bonkers brilliant in small bursts that it practically begs to be revisited. Once upon a time, I had that exact feeling coming out of The Big Lebowski, another surrealist noir yarn about an L.A. oddball that no one “got” at first.

That’s the thing about surrealism: it’s not really supposed to make sense, at least not literal sense. Part of its appeal is contingent on whether you view existence as a treasure map or a cosmic joke.

Topless Bird Woman is Sam’s neighbor. We first meet Sam at the coffee shop, creeping on attractive baristas while a braless girl scrubs paint off the front window, a legend reading BEWARE THE DOG KILLER. It’s shot with slow zooms and atmospheric music, conspicuously retro but alluringly so — Mitchell’s compositions are so compelling and flow so naturally that he makes you want to keep watching even when you’re not entirely sure what’s happening.