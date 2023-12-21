If the quality of the Road House remake can be determined by how ripped Jake Gyllenhaal is, it’s going to be a masterpiece.

Amazon Prime Video shared the first footage from the film as part of a “What’s Coming To Prime Video In 2024” sizzle reel. In one shot, Gyllenhaal has his shirt off in what appears to be an underground fighting ring. Later, he slaps some fools and sarcastically asks, “I just slapped you, are you alright?” He then proceeds to beat them up. Gyllenhaal’s ex-UFC fighter doesn’t appear to have the same every-man charm as Patrick Swayze’s rules-abiding Dalton, but we’ll find out for sure when Road House comes out on March 21, 2024.

“They’re big shoes to fill, but Patrick was a friend when he was here,” Gyllenhaal told Good Morning America last year about Swayze, who passed away in 2009. “He was always so loving and lovely to me. I take that all to heart in playing the role and there are some things I take from him, but generally we made a whole new movie and I’m really excited about it.”

You can watch the video above, which also includes clips from The Boys, Fallout, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.