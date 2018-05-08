Warner Bros.

While it is unknown if Robert Downey Jr. will continue on as Iron Man following the release of Avengers 4 next year, he will be officially returning to another franchise he’s led in the past. Sherlock Holmes will be back for the third film during Christmas 2020, the first since 2011’s Game Of Shadows and Downey’s first real blockbuster away from Marvel since the release of The Avengers.

There is no confirmation on the return of Guy Ritchie to the franchise given his attachment to Disney’s Aladdin live-action adaptation, but it seems like it is Downey’s show no matter what. According to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Downey ran down his laundry list of future projects and proved that he’s far too busy: