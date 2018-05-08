Robert Downey Jr. Will Follow His Possible Final ‘Avengers’ Film With A Return To ‘Sherlock Holmes’

#Robert Downey Jr. #Avengers #Iron Man
Entertainment Writer
05.07.18

Warner Bros.

While it is unknown if Robert Downey Jr. will continue on as Iron Man following the release of Avengers 4 next year, he will be officially returning to another franchise he’s led in the past. Sherlock Holmes will be back for the third film during Christmas 2020, the first since 2011’s Game Of Shadows and Downey’s first real blockbuster away from Marvel since the release of The Avengers.

There is no confirmation on the return of Guy Ritchie to the franchise given his attachment to Disney’s Aladdin live-action adaptation, but it seems like it is Downey’s show no matter what. According to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Downey ran down his laundry list of future projects and proved that he’s far too busy:

First of all the missus is front and center with Joe Roth producing Doolittle. I’m having a good time, though I decided to give myself, like, 40 additional challenges, like a Welsh accent — which even Welsh people say is hard to do. Then there’s all this stuff down the pike. We’re looking at another Sherlock Holmes, we’re developing Perry Mason for HBO. I still want to do Pinocchio.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Downey Jr.#Avengers#Iron Man
TAGSAVENGERSGUY RITCHIEIron ManROBERT DOWNEY JR.Sherlock Holmes 3

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 week ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP