Robot Dreams was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2024 Oscars, but it hasn’t come out yet. What gives? Well, the animated film, about a dog and his robot buddy living in New York City in the 1980s that premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival, received an awards-qualifying run in limited theaters last year. Very limited. Thankfully, Robot Dreams is coming out soon, and Neon released a new trailer to get you excited.

You can watch it above.

Robot Dreams was directed by Pablo Berger, who talked to Deadline about making a dialogue-free (but not noise-free) film. “I lived in New York for years and something that can identify New York is that it’s extremely noisy and full of all kind of alarms, sirens and also the sound of the cars of the time,” he said. “It was very, very important that the audience, when they come to see Robot Dreams in the cinema, not only have a visual experience, but also sensorial.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Dog lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80’s NYC. One summer night, DOG, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT at the beach.

Robot Dreams, which is based on Sara Varon’s graphic novel, opens in theaters on May 31.