There are, so far, nine Disney+ series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn’t include one-off specials, upcoming shows, and the non-canonical Netflix programming. It’s a lot to take in, and a lot to watch. Take Hawkeye, for instance. As a fan of Hailee Steinfeld, dogs named after pizza, and Jeremy Renner’s dearly-departed app, I’m sure I would enjoy it, but I haven’t gotten around to pressing play yet. I have seen a live performance of Hawkeye‘s most talked-about scene, however, and now I’m ready to watch the whole thing.

Rogers: The Musical debuted at the Hyperion Theater in Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure on June 30th. The 30-minute show is a singing and dancing recap of the life of Steve Rogers / Captain America. It begins in the 1940s when Steve is a tenacious short king who wants to serve his country; from there, we see his first meeting with Agent Peggy Carter, transformation into super-soldier Captain America, crash landing in the Arctic, and decades-later resurrection, up to the events of Avengers: Endgame. Thanos isn’t in Rogers: The Musical, but the rest of the Avengers are, as is the eye-patched man who assembled them together, Nick Fury (yes, he sings).

Rogers: The Musical has the spectacle you would expect from a Disney Parks production of a Marvel project, but the heart of the show is the relationship between Steve and Peggy. As book writer Hunter Bell explained, “Love stories make great musicals, and our show is largely guided by the relationship between Steve Rogers and the remarkable Peggy Carter.” Steggy shippers will not be disappointed (sorry, Stuckys). Neither will Broadway fans.

“It was important to us to continue the best of both Avengers and Broadway traditions, infusing humor, heart and heroic action into the music,” composer Christopher Lennertz said. “The score has memorable melodies and a huge scope of instrumentation that match the iconic presence of our hero. Audiences will hear big band jazz, modern funk, classic orchestra, and more.”

Rogers: The Musical also the best choreography in a Disney Parks attraction since Daisy’s dance class in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (iykyk). “The music and lyrics tell such a great story from the opening to the final bows, and I wanted to make sure the dance carried the same strong narrative,” Disney Live Entertainment choreographer Sarah Kobayashi explained. “The time travel aspect gave us a great well to draw from choreographically, taking inspiration from various dance styles throughout the decades and spinning them with a modern twist.”

Along with the live show in the Hyperion, there is patriotic-themed food throughout Disney California Adventure, including red, white, and blue popcorn and a pastrami pretzel dog. The Fourth of July has come and gone for another year, but a hot dog wrapped in everything bagel-seasoned pizza dough is good year-round (or at least until it’s taken off the seasonal menu).

Rogers: The Musical, like all theme park attractions, is intended for the largest possible audience. So while it helps to have a familiarity with the MCU, it’s not essential. Get out of the California sun for 30 minutes, and enjoy a charming, surprisingly earnest live show. You’ll have “Save the City” stuck in your head the rest of the day — or at least until you ride “It’s a Small World.”

Rogers: The Musical will be performed at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park from June 30-August 31, 2023