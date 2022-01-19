For the last couple years, J.K. Rowling has been on a bizarre tear, torching the good will she amassed by creating one of the most popular franchises in the world by deciding to go after trans people. And it’s cost her. She was barely mentioned in a recent reunion between the original film series’ stars, all of whom have spoken out in some degree against her beliefs. One of them is Rupert Grint, the erstwhile Ron Weasley, although in a recent interview he tried to thread the needle between distancing himself from what she says and being diplomatic.

The interview is with The Times, and in it Grint very briefly addresses a controversy he’s spoken about several times in the past. To him, Rowling is like one of those relatives who has terrible beliefs.

“I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie,” Grint said, adding, “It’s a tricky one.”

Back in the summer of 2020, when Rowling first launched into an inexplicable tirade against the trans community, Grint unemphatically sided with the people she was trashing.

“Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment,” Grint said in a statement. “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers.”

At the time, Grint’s co-stars had similar sentiments. ““Transgender women are women,” said Daniel Radcliffe.” Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Emma Watson said much the same thing. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” she said.

