On the heels of last week’s news that Avengers: Endgame‘s Chris Hemsworth and comedy superstar Tiffany Haddish had signed on to star together in a “buddy cop comedy” titled Down Under Cover, Deadline reports that Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will be producing the project. Also, the film involves a wave of casino heists being carried out by a group of male strippers. So, yeah… this sounds awesome.

Per Deadline’s summary of Down Under Cover‘s plot:

Hemsworth will play a detective who goes undercover to crack a series of baffling casino heists in which the prime suspects are a troupe of Australian male erotic dancers. He’s forced to take the partner no one else will — Haddish’s character, a lone wolf who does things only one way: hers. Together they have to work as an unlikely duo to solve the crime of their careers.

Written by Peter Hoare, the writer of Standing Up, Falling Down, Down Under Cover sounds like a comedic gift tailor-made for Hemsworth, whose acting abilities as a leading funnyman have been shining brightly since long before Thor: Ragnarok. Haddish, meanwhile, has been on the rise ever since her knock-out performance in Girls Trip. As for the Russos, the brothers were directing and producing comedies like Arrested Development and Community long before they joined Marvel’s massive camp.

