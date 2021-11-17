In what’s sure to be merely the second in a series of many lawsuits following the fatal on-set shooting of Halyna Hutchins on October 21, Alec Baldwin and several other Rust crew members are being sued again, Deadline reports. The lawsuit — which seeks compensation for assault and the intentional infliction of emotional distress and harm — was filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell on November 17, and places a great deal the fault for Hutchins death on Baldwin and his on-set negligence. According to the claim:

“Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of the firearm. Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the armorer do so.”

The 29-page filing then proceeds to further elaborate on various failings that occurred on the set of Rust, citing Baldwin, Rust‘s various producers and production companies, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, first Assistant Director David Halls, property master Sarah Zachry, and others all as players that ultimately share the blame for Hutchins death.

“Alec Baldwin should have assumed that the gun in question was loaded unless and until it was demonstrated to him or checked by him that it was not loaded. He had no right to rely upon some alleged statement by the Assistant Director that it was a ‘cold gun .. Mr. Baldwin cannot hide behind the Assistant Director to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself.”

According to Deadline, Gloria Allred — the lawyer representing Mitchell, –is planning a press conference with her client later this afternoon where she will further elaborate on Mitchell’s claim. Allred has been working with Mitchell since October 26, six days after Mitchell made the call to the Santa Fe police asking for “help immediately.” Allred said that Mitchell “was standing very close to Halyna Hutchins and the director, Joel Souza, when both Halyna and Joel were shot.”

The investigation into what really happened on set — and therefore who is ultimately responsible for Hutchins death — is ongoing, though law enforcement has all but ruled out “sabotage.” More likely than not, it seems this is a case of widespread negligence, with many parties at fault for the tragic shooting.