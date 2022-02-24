The husband of Halyna Hutchins has spoken out about the tragic events that took Hutchins’ life last fall on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie, Rust. Matt Hutchins spoke to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb about the fatal shooting that happened this past October in New Mexico. Baldwin was holding a prop gun that inevitably fired actual live rounds, though he insists he is innocent in the matter. The stray bullets wounded director Joel Souza, and killed Halyna, the set’s cinematographer. Baldwin has since insisted he didn’t pull the trigger.

Matt Hutchins is rightfully upset. When he saw Baldwin’s recent sit-down interview with ABC News, Hutchins was enraged. “Watching him I just felt so angry. I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

Throughout the entire situation, Baldwin, also a producer on the film, has been refusing to take any responsibility for the incident. The shooting has brought to light just how unsafe certain movie sets can be for cast and crew. Hutchins is calling out Baldwin to own up to his responsibility, instead of shifting the blame on others. Baldwin told ABC News that Halyna had instructed him to point the prop gun towards her moments before it went off.

“Almost sounds like he was the victim. And hearing him blame Halyna in the interview and shift responsibility to others and seeing him cry about it,” Hutchins said. “I just feel — are we really supposed to feel bad about you, Mr. Baldwin?”

Hutchins has called the shooting “totally preventable” and aims to get justice for Halyna. He added, “But in the end, justice won’t bring Halyna back but maybe the memory of her can help keep people safe and prevent something like this from ever happening again.”