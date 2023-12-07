Will There Be A ‘Ken’ Spin-Off Movie Of ‘Barbie?’

Barbie ain’t getting a sequel. Star Margot Robbie has made that abundantly clear. “I think we put everything we had into this one,” Margot Robbie recently told The Associated Press. “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. [Director] Greta [Gerwig] put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

Okay, but she didn’t say there couldn’t be a spinoff about Ryan Gosling’s Ken. What’s more, maybe Robbie is wrong and there is some stuff they didn’t put in the movie.

In a new interview with 60 Minutes, Gerwig and her cowriter/real-life partner Noah Baumbach seemed to suggest that maybe they could be perhaps thinking of doing a Ken movie, maybe. (Or maybe not.) While talking about how much extra material they had about Ken that didn’t make the shooter, Baumbach appeared to almost let slip that it’s a possibility.

“Don’t give it away because we might do…” Baumbach told Gerwig, catching himself before he said any more. He did tease that “there was a whole… just more about the Ken effect in the real world.”

When asked if there could be a sequel, Baumbach said they “can’t comment” on that one. Meanwhile Gerwig got caught up in nervous giggles, stammering out a spluttering non-committal response, ultimately saying, “The truth is, I guess we’ll see.”

So are Baumbach and Gerwig working on a Ken movie that will perhaps employ all the Ken stuff they had to jettison from the script? Could that be something Gerwig could tackle after she does her Narnia stuff, or whatever else she’s considering? Whatever the case, she’s been very open about all the “recurring nightmares” she’s had about following-up what’s currently the 14th highest-grossing movie of all time, not adjusted for inflation. And with good cause.

You can watch their 60 Minutes interview over at CBS News.