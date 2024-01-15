Last summer people were reminded of something that should be an established fact: Ryan Gosling is pretty freaking funny. The Oscar-nominated actor arguably stole Barbie as the film’s lunkheaded, equine-obsessed, latently misogynistic (yet still somehow sweet) Ken, particularly in a musical number that director/cowriter Greta Gerwig had to fight to include. Of course, some people already knew Gosling was a hoot, thanks to movies like The Nice Guys, which really needs a belated sequel.

Anyway, at Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards, Gosling again showed off his comic chops when Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt received a trophy for Best Song, for the song “I’m Just Ken.” When their names were announced, the show’s telecast cut to Gosling, who made this deadpan face.

Ryan Gosling’s reaction to “I’m Just Ken” winning Best Original Song at the #CriticsChoiceAwards See the full winners list: https://t.co/o7EgopRYqJ pic.twitter.com/UOWpZPhaiv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 15, 2024

Clips of the speech went viral, naturally, racking up tons of social media likes and jokes.

Ryan Gosling looks like an ex-special forces soldier with amnesia who’s beginning to remember who he is pic.twitter.com/IPdpbsx1qM — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) January 15, 2024

ryan gosling best reaction to an award pic.twitter.com/qnRWX6BsL8 — ad me day!! (@goslingsfilms) January 15, 2024

Ryan Gosling realizing he might just have to perform “I’m just Ken” at the Oscars

pic.twitter.com/AT7khUBwup — Zero (@zerowontmiss) January 15, 2024

I like that Gosling looked genuinely surprised that the song won. https://t.co/NoGpGC5Buc — HokutoNoTism (@kenshirotism) January 15, 2024

During their speech, Ronson made sure to credit Gosling’s performance as key to the song’s power.

“Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours,” said Ronson. “You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.”