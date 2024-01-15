Ryan Gosling Ken Barbie
People Loved Ryan Gosling’s Deadpan Reaction To ‘I’m Just Ken’ Winning At The Critics’ Choice Awards

Last summer people were reminded of something that should be an established fact: Ryan Gosling is pretty freaking funny. The Oscar-nominated actor arguably stole Barbie as the film’s lunkheaded, equine-obsessed, latently misogynistic (yet still somehow sweet) Ken, particularly in a musical number that director/cowriter Greta Gerwig had to fight to include. Of course, some people already knew Gosling was a hoot, thanks to movies like The Nice Guys, which really needs a belated sequel.

Anyway, at Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards, Gosling again showed off his comic chops when Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt received a trophy for Best Song, for the song “I’m Just Ken.” When their names were announced, the show’s telecast cut to Gosling, who made this deadpan face.

Clips of the speech went viral, naturally, racking up tons of social media likes and jokes.

During their speech, Ronson made sure to credit Gosling’s performance as key to the song’s power.

“Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours,” said Ronson. “You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.”

Elsewhere at the Critics Choice Awards, Paul Giamatti won yet another award for The Holdovers, and he even acknowledged that a photo of him chowing down at In-N-Out Burger after had weirdly gone viral. And then there was the bit where Robert Downey Jr. read out some of the meanest things critics had said about his Oppenheimer performance, which also won him a trophy.

