Nothing compares to the viciousness of the fake feud between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel, but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman do their best to score second place with a faux rivalry. The two have taken shots at each other for years, perhaps as a way to jointly work 2009’s X-Men Origins – Wolverine out of their systems. It’s been delicious to watch them taking catty Twitter shots at each other, including when Reynolds claimed that Jackman was surrounded by “protesters” rather than by adoring fans during a 2017 Beijing press tour.

We could go on for days about their back-and-forth, but what really matters here is that they’re (halfway) trying to put their sordid history of attack ads upon each other behind them. In a combined release (called “Truce”) posted to Reynolds’ YouTube page, the Deadpool star steps up for Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee, while the former Wolverine appears in a spot for Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. The problem, of course, is that one of these jokers is not on board with the plan, and some wonderful gin gets wasted in the process. It’s tragic.

In these ads produced by Escape Velocity, Reynolds appears to act in good faith while gushing about “my friend, Hugh Jackman,” who follows up with a foul-mouthed insult about his rival, and yes, it seems that Jackman wins this round, scripted (by Reynolds, Jackman and George Dewey) or not.

So much for a truce!