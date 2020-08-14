Getty Image
Movies

Ryan Reynolds Is Trolling Everyone By Launching ‘The World’s Most Affordable Streaming Service’

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Between Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Peacock, CBS All Access, and more (Quibi?), there’s so many streaming services to keep up with these days. Too many? Well, Ryan Reynolds is done with the very serious business of last week and has moved onto more pressing matters… like launching another streaming service! Sort-of.

“Every tech company needs a streaming service. So…” the Detective Pikachu star tweeted. “introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service!”

A few hangups here. The streaming service is actually “free,” although if one visits the website, you’ll only see one movie available for streaming: 2003’s Foolproof, a Canadian heist film starring Reynolds and Kristin Booth.

Odeon Films

There’s also a section that teases some “unoriginals,” but don’t get too excited. Reynolds also announced that his “crack data team” advised him to shut down the service by this weekend and return “to focusing on premium wireless.” This, of course, is all only an add for Mint Mobile, the phone company for which Reynolds purchased an ownership stake in 2019. At the time, he joked that, in order to keep the mobile service affordable to customers, he’d only be paying himself $15 per month.

Well, enjoy Mint Mobile+ for a few days, folks. This isn’t quite as funny as continuing the Peloton Lady’s story for Aviation Gin, but it’ll do.

Topics: #Ryan ReynoldsTags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×