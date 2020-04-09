Ryan Reynolds is best known for playing two comic book characters, for better or worse: Deadpool (for better) and the Green Lantern (for worse). But did you know that in the same year that the Merc with the Mouth made his mouth-less debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds played another superhero? I didn’t, because the movie only made $13,514 at the box office, which makes sense, as it only played in three theaters.

Paper Man is (this plot synopsis takes a turn, hang on) an “inspirational comedic drama about an unlikely friendship between Richard, a failed middle-aged novelist who has never quite grown up, and Abby, a 17-year-old girl whose role in a family tragedy years earlier has stolen away her youth. Both are unsure, both are afraid to take firm steps forward, and both are looking for that special friend – that connection – to help guide them into the future. Since his childhood, Richard has mostly relied on the imaginary one that resides in his head – a costumed superhero known as Captain Excellent.”

Reynolds plays Captain Excellent, as Lifewire editor-in-chief Lance Ulanoff recently discovered. “I randomly selected a movie called Paper Man on Amazon Prime. I have so many questions for @VancityReynolds,” he tweeted, tagging Reynolds, who responded, “I have zero answers.” He looks looks a cross between Superman and Victor Zsasz in Birds of Prey, with a dash of Ken from Toy Story 3, as a treat. It looks… yeah.

Reynolds isn’t the only big-name star in the cast, though: there’s also Jeff Daniels, Emma Stone, Lisa Kudrow, and Succession favorite Kieran Culkin. But at least they didn’t have to dress up like this. How long before Captain Excellent joins the MCU?