Since going on strike in July, SAG-AFTRA has done a heroic job of keeping the public on their side. (The AMPTP’s sometimes inhumane threats have surely helped their cause.) They’ve also managed to keep a very, very large union moving in lockstep through perilous times. But recently they made one minor misstep: They issued some rules about Halloween dress-up that maybe sounded good on paper but which resulted in some rare inside dragging.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, on Thursday the guild informed members that they weren’t allowed to dress up as big studio IP. That means no Barbie, no Wednesday Addams, no Deadpool, etc., etc. Instead they implored them to “choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures — ghost, zombie, spider, etc.”

It’s not the biggest deal, but it did rub some prominent members the wrong way. “Is this a joke?” Mandy Moore wrote on her Instagram story. “Come on @sagaftra. This is what’s important? We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work.”

Noted goofball Ryan Reynolds took a sillier approach, tweeting, “I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn.”

I look forward to screaming “scab” at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 19, 2023

Former SAG president Melissa Gilbert was less amused. “THIS is what you guys come up with?” she posted on Instagram. “Literally no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween. I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike? We look like a joke. Please tell me you’re going to make this rule go away….and go negotiate! For the love of God, people are suffering mightily and this is what you have to say…c’mon.”

By late Friday SAG-AFTRA brass walked their edict back a bit: