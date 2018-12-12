Warner Bros.

We’re fully in the thick of awards season with the recent Independent Spirit and Golden Globe nods setting the stage for Wednesday’s announcement of the Screen Actors Guild nominations. Some clear leaders of the pack have emerged with A Star Is Born popping up in four categories (including Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga for lead acting, as well as Sam Elliot for his supporting role and a nod for the overall cast). In addition, two TV series (Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Ozark) received four nominations, and overall, love for streaming services runs high.

Since actors making up the voting body for these awards, they’re also often a good predictor for the films and big-screen performances (A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Crazy Rich Asians take home overall cast SAG nominations here) that shall be nominated for Oscars. On the TV side of things, Netflix’s GLOW, HBO’s Sharp Objects, and FX’s Atlanta all represent well, and oh boy, actors sure are wild about Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. That might seem odd for a Chuck Lorre comedy, but it’s a series about two fading acting legends, and perhaps the SAG members intend to pay tribute to that pain. In addition, Morgan Freeman will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement award.

The full list of SAG nominations can be found below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bill Hader, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Glow

Marvel’s: Daredevil

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout