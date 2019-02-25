Brie Larson was none too pleased when she had to hand the Best Actor trophy at the 2017 Academy Awards to Casey Affleck, who had been accused of sexual harassment. The same level of displeasure appeared to happen at tonight’s Oscars when Larson and her Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson (not Goose, unfortunately) announced the winner of Best Original Screenplay: Green Book, written by Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga. The same Nick Vallelonga who once tweeted, “.@RealDonaldTrump 100% correct. Muslims in Jersey City cheering when towers went down. I saw it, as you did, possibly on local CBS news.” Take a look at SLJ’s reaction.

You can almost hear him say, “You know you don’t deserve this, right?” pic.twitter.com/i4ciY6Syre — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) February 25, 2019

Compare that to when Jackson read Spike Lee’s name (along with Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, and Kevin Willmott) in the Best Adapted Screenplay envelope for BlacKkKlansman. He couldn’t have been more excited.

get you a hype man like Samuel L. Jackson 😂😂#Oscars pic.twitter.com/0LvHpMiAR6 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 25, 2019

(Beyond Vallelonga’s comments, there were other reasons why Jackson was disappointed Green Book — a movie where a white man tells a black guy that he should like fried chicken — won, like how it’s not as good as fellow nominees The Favourite, or First Reformed, or Roma.)