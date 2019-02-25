Samuel L. Jackson Couldn’t Have Been Less Excited To Give ‘Green Book’ An Oscar

02.24.19 5 mins ago

Brie Larson was none too pleased when she had to hand the Best Actor trophy at the 2017 Academy Awards to Casey Affleck, who had been accused of sexual harassment. The same level of displeasure appeared to happen at tonight’s Oscars when Larson and her Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson (not Goose, unfortunately) announced the winner of Best Original Screenplay: Green Book, written by Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga. The same Nick Vallelonga who once tweeted, “.@RealDonaldTrump 100% correct. Muslims in Jersey City cheering when towers went down. I saw it, as you did, possibly on local CBS news.” Take a look at SLJ’s reaction.

Compare that to when Jackson read Spike Lee’s name (along with Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, and Kevin Willmott) in the Best Adapted Screenplay envelope for BlacKkKlansman. He couldn’t have been more excited.

(Beyond Vallelonga’s comments, there were other reasons why Jackson was disappointed Green Book — a movie where a white man tells a black guy that he should like fried chicken — won, like how it’s not as good as fellow nominees The Favourite, or First Reformed, or Roma.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oscars 2019#Samuel L. Jackson
TAGSGreen BookOscars 2019Samuel L. Jacksonspike lee

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP