Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bird Box is clearly a success, between the Nielsen ratings and Netflix’s own claims (which arrive through different methodologies), in terms of the sheer amount of people who’ve streamed the film. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert chose to go with the latest Netflix-issued numbers, which claimed that 80 million households have watched at least 70% of the Sandra Bullock-starring apocalyptic movie. However, Thursday night guest Sarah Paulson (who stars in the movie) isn’t one of them.

That may seem strange, but Paulson, who was on hand to promote M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, explained that the omission is standard operating mode for her. As she told a perplexed Colbert, “I don’t watch anything I do, ever.” That would include the award-winning Tom Hanks drama, The Post, and presumably, most if not all of American Horror Story. And this is simply a habit that Paulson’s developed and maintained since playing a permed-up Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Hmm, maybe that wig has something to do with her current resistance to seeing herself on camera. Or not!

Paulson has spoken in more detail about her role, however, and she recently told Bloody Disgusting that she will never reveal what she imagined that her character saw during her final moments. “Oh, that’s something I’m not going to share,” she insisted. “I will tell you I was [actually] looking at nothing.” So she definitely was not looking at the bizarro monster that was cut from the film’s final version. And thank goodness for that. Otherwise, Bird Box might have been laughed out of dozens of millions of its ultimate (claimed) tally.